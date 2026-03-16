Verde Sputters Enjoy Crazy Putting Day

Connie Kotke

Nearly 80 energetic members of the Verde Sputters descended on the SaddleBrooke One putting green for the annual Crazy Putting Day on Feb. 3. What a riot! Everyone was laughing and cheering as teams of four or five players moved around the 18-hole course. Each hole had a unique challenge—from hitting the ball through Valentine-themed obstacles to putting with one hand, to using a Flintstone-sized club to hit a large, heavy ball to the hole. On special days like these, no one was worried about her score. The goal was simply to have fun on a beautiful Arizona morning.

Many thanks to members of the Sputters Events Team for their creativity and hard work in setting up and taking down the course: Carri Johnson, Wendy Bellamy, Reba Johnson, and Jodi Ramsey.

After putting, players adjourned to Vistas for the February monthly luncheon, organized by Sue Rains and Dawn Hecht, with lots of help from Co-Vice Presidents Donna McPherson and Karen Simmons. As usual, most attendees donated to a 50/50 raffle benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. We collected $256, with half going to raffle winner Marilyn Palatas. Each table tackled 20 golf trivia questions while dining on a delicious chicken dinner. Each member of the winning team won a cash award. Jane Helten earned a gift card for guessing how many candy hearts were in a jar, and one person from each table took home the Valentine balloon centerpieces.

You’re welcome to join the Verde Sputters if you’re a homeowner or renter in SaddleBrooke and you do not belong to a sanctioned 9- or 18-hole golf league. We putt every Monday morning on the main greens behind the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse, with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. unless there’s a frost delay. Annual dues are just $48 and are prorated depending on the month you join. Simply show up and give it a try or contact Verde Sputters Membership Chair Lydia O’Connor at 507-421-5640 or Lh1017ger47@gmail.com for more information.