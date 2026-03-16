Hiking with Your Four-Legged Friend

Pam Wakefield

Did you know that the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club offers dog-friendly hikes during the cooler months? The hiking calendar designates certain hikes for including your four-legged family member. These are usually between 3.5 to 6 miles and have mild elevation gain.

Recently, eight hikers and three dogs, Ari (for the first three letters of Arizona), Roger, and Roger (yes, two Rogers named for Roger Federer), enjoyed a beautiful morning in the 50-Year Trail area, led by Ruth Caldwell and Cindy Streich (guide in training). Everyone enjoyed some doggy time, and the pups loved being on the trail instead of walking on the streets.

In addition to dog-friendly hikes, the club also offers historical hikes, mural walks, some walks/hikes with a stop at a restaurant for lunch, and various levels of hikes from D to A (easiest to most difficult). A new outing is a tour of the Pima Air & Space Museum. In addition, the club offers multi-day hiking trips.

For information on joining the other 500 happy hikers, check out saddlebrookehikingclub.com.