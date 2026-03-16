Line Dancers Kick Up Their Heels at Western ‘Round Up’

Dale Dillon Lips

Laughter, hugs, and a whole lot of line dancing took center stage on Feb. 10 as the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club hosted its annual Valentine’s Party. This year’s event, themed a western “Round Up,” transformed Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse into a lively dance hall for 83 attendees, including 51 club members and 32 guests.

The evening kicked off with the upbeat and popular “A Bar Song,” a beginner-friendly staple and the first dance taught to the club’s newest members in the Novice Workshop. As the night progressed, the choreography evolved into more intricate and beautiful displays of footwork. Newer dancers had the chance to practice their growing repertoire while also finding inspiration in the complex performances of the club’s more experienced members.

Broadening the fun beyond traditional line formats, the program included a dedicated set for couples. Spouses and partners joined in for the Texas waltz, two-step, and cha cha, adding a romantic touch to the high-energy evening.

“The country-western atmosphere made for a very relaxed and enjoyable evening,” said Social Committee Chair Julie Kalar. “It was wonderful to meet the spouses/partners of our dancers and see them out on the floor waltzing and two-stepping during the couples dance time. A big thank you goes out to the Cadillac Chaparral owner and staff who made this event very special!”

The successful event was spearheaded by the club’s Social Committee, including Kalar, Jeanne Fernandez, Chelsy Brougher, and Mary Arrey. The committee has a busy year ahead, with major upcoming events, including a Halloween Costume Party and a December Holiday Luncheon, as well as four other fun gatherings.

Get Involved

For those looking to join the fun, the club is currently preparing for its next big gathering and new instructional sessions:

• St. Paddy’s Day Luncheon: Scheduled for March 17. Members can register now via the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club website saddlebrookelinedance.club.

• Novice Workshop: A weekly series for beginners that starts at the beginning of each quarter. The next one is Wednesday, April 1, running from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

• Membership: Annual dues are $25. Prospective dancers are encouraged to “try before they buy” by attending one workshop for free.

For more information or to view videos of recent events, visit saddlebrookelinedance.club.