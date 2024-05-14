Unit Happenings – April 2024

Unit 11 Celebrates Its Spring Fling Party

Ken Marich

Our Unit 11 parties are getting more popular and are lots of fun due to the efforts of our fantastic Social Committee: Shelia Ratza, Evelyn Freel, Lana Steinert, Rhonda Nicholson, Dee Zellinger, Lynne Pendlebury, and Sheila Dahlgren. The Spring Fling was hosted by Laurel Derksen at her beautiful home on Spoon, and she provided complimentary strawberry-lime margaritas for more than 50 neighbors. Mike Sachse at the keyboard provided musical entertainment. Cliff and Shelia Ratza won $80 cash in the 50/50 raffle, and to top off the event was a large assortment of food provided by attendees. The finale of the evening was a “cake sale” of homemade goodies provided by Lana, Shelia, and Rhonda who showed their expert baking skills. Afterward, Ken Marich entertained the group with a few magic tricks. Overall, the Spring Fling was a huge success, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the next unit get-together.

Unit 15 Covered in Easter Baskets

Unit 15 came together and donated 60 Easter baskets for the Salvation Army Tucson Community Easter Brunch, which was held in March. Smiles were abundant from all the kids in attendance when they received delicious food, saw great entertainment, took part in an Easter Egg Hunt, got a photo with the Easter Bunny, and received an Easter basket as they left the event. Parents had a great time as well watching their kids enjoy the festivities and receiving fresh flowers donated by Mayfield Florist and pet food donated by Cody’s Friends. Thanks to Unit 15 for giving so that others were able to enjoy the Easter season.

Unit 17 Lets the Shenanigans Begin

Barbara Barr Bengen

Just like that, everything turned green for St. Patrick’s Day, and the shenanigans began! There was putting, pool, and St. Patrick’s Day fun. The Unit 17 St. Patrick’s Day Party took place at the home of Barbara Barr Bengen and Bill Bengen. While the weather was in the mid-60s and a bit chilly, we had all the outdoor heaters on, and lots of laughter warmed us!

The amazing cooks of Unit 17 were at it again. There was an array of delicious goodies. Of special mention was the Irish soda bread accompanied by Irish butter.

There were many prizes for the event. Craig Hartman won the 50/50 and went home with more money than he had when he came. The putting contest was great fun. Some of the residents had never putted before. Mike Bender won first place and selected the Amazon gift card! Second place went to Mike D’Angelo who chose the big box of chocolates! Tied for third place were John Hart and Suzy Pohl. Suzy elected the white wine prize, and John got the red wine prize.

Watch for some very important announcements about our amazing event for April. On Sunday, April 21, we’ll meet at the Activity Center for our first Casino Party. Yes, you heard that right. We are having a full-blown Casino Party! Our thanks to Bob and Brenda Seaman who are providing all the equipment for the event.

When you get your invitation to the Casino Party, be sure to RSVP quickly. We need room in the Activity Center for the casino tables, so there has to be a limit on the number of participants. So, respond fast to grab your spot at the table. Spaces are limited!

Meanwhile, save the date for Cinco de Mayo! Guess what day that’s on!

Unit 25 Taco Party

Ron Mazurek

Unit 25 folks gathered together at the SaddleBrooke One tennis pavilion for their annual Kick-off and Taco Party. While the weather was not the most cooperative it has ever been for one of our events, enthusiastic attendees nonetheless dug into a nice late lunch/early dinner spread of tacos with all the toppings, wrapped up by some nice brownies. Plans for upcoming events were discussed and greeted with much enthusiasm, as our calendar is fast filling up with another Dine-Around, Wine & Women, Boyz & Beerz, a Kentucky Derby Party, and a Chicago Hot Dog Party! And that’s just the spring dates!

Unit 25 Dine-Around at Seis Kitchen

Ron Mazurek

Members of Unit 25 jumped into their vehicles to meet up for a Dine-Around get-together at Seis Kitchen in Oro Valley on Feb. 21. About 30 folks showed up for a happy hour and dinner. Seis Kitchen is a locally owned and operated business that features cuisine inspired by six culinary regions of Mexico, hence the name Seis! Attendees took advantage of the menu offerings, as different dishes were seen on almost all the tables.

Dine-Arounds offer an opportunity to do something different for the unit to enjoy and are great when the weather is a bit too cool or hot for backyard affairs, plus, there’s no set-up or clean-up!

Everyone enjoyed a meal out together with old friends and a great turnout of new neighbors who recently moved in! Next up, our annual Taco Party!

Unit 27 Activities

Sue Case

Once again, Fearless Fira Stout coordinated a Dine-Around on March 19, this time to the historic El Corral restaurant in Tucson. According to those who went to that dinner, Fira smacked that one out of the ballpark! The food was good and also reasonably priced, and the service was excellent. A single seasoned waiter took care of all the Unit 27 diners in a private room and not only served the food and beverages but refilled their water glasses in a timely manner. In addition to the food, diners could walk around and look at the historic mementos on display in the restaurant. We are looking forward to her next food foray.

Karen and Don Erickson hosted the monthly Snack and Chat on March 23 in between days of rain, which allowed them to use their new outdoor furniture that they had purchased when they agreed to host the event. The outdoor furniture was quite useful, judging from the significant number of people sitting outside. However, it appeared that as many attendees sat inside as were outside. Of course, most attendees move from spot to spot during these Snack and Chats, talking to various other unit residents. As has been the case at most of these Snack and Chats, the food brought by attendees to share was varied and ample; however, the hungry diners left only a small remainder for their providers to take home.

Don Erickson’s birthday was the following day, and many attendees went outside where Don was sitting to sing “Happy Birthday” to him. Karen displayed a decorated birthday cake, which she cut and offered to the group. Hopefully, Karen and Don did not have to spend Don’s birthday cleaning up!

Unit 28 Red Carpet Gala: It’s ‘Your Night to Shine’

Marilyn Ginther

Was it the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, or the People’s Choice Awards? No, it was “Your Night to Shine,” be a star, and walk the red carpet at the Unit 28 Gala held on Feb. 27 in the MountainView Ballroom.

The night began with a cocktail hour followed by a “walk the red carpet” photo shoot taken by our SaddleBrooke photographer Terry Heggy. Guests lined up in their long gowns and suits, gracing the carpet lined with stanchions and a Hollywood glam backdrop. A delicious candlelight dinner of Shrimp Aglio e Olio, chicken piccata, or stuffed portobello mushroom was served. During the dinner hour, the guests were entertained by SaddleBrooke resident Dan Devou, jazz guitarist, with a vast musical selection from Frank Sinatra to The Carpenters, followed by “Dream A Little Dream of Me” sung by Marilyn Ginther.

The lights lowered, stars lit up the room, and DJ Bob Osborne got the party started with upbeat, get-on-the-dance-floor music. The guests filled the dance floor, showcasing their dancing skills and love of music. Diane Ewing, Joyce Wainscott, Joyce Maurizzi, and Janine Sullivan brought extra fun to the evening with their Mardi Gras masks and light-up dance shoes.

It was a night to remember, and we look forward to future galas to come!

Unit 46 Supports Senior Village

Kerry Griebenow

Unit 46ers Carla DeWolf, Joan Brookhart, and Marian Griebenow put together a basket for the April 6 Beach Bash Auction supporting the Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. The Tucson Road Trip-themed basket items, valued at more than $500, included tickets and gift certificates to many of Tucson’s best attractions, including restaurants, botanical gardens, art galleries, and museums. Also included was a great selection of travel supplies in a wonderful travel cooler. Carla, Joan, Marian, and Gay Uhl spent many hours collecting items for this project, and the entire committee would like to thank all who donated either cash or items for this very worthwhile fundraiser. Way to go, Unit 46!

Dennis Marchand Wins the 2023 49er Cup

Diane Marchand

In Unit 49 all the golfers play in a yearlong match to vie for the coveted 49er Cup. Patterned after the PGA’s FedEx Cup, it is played once a month for 11 months (followed by a dinner), with the championship being held on the 12th month. Each month golfers amass points, depending on their results of that month’s event.

Going into the finals, Dennis Marchand held first place, but it looked like he was not going to be able to participate, as he was recovering from knee replacement surgery. Then Mother Nature stepped in with rain, and the January finals were delayed a month until February.

Given this reprieve, Dennis managed to take the Cup with a sterling round of 76 at MountainView for a net score of 68. This was his second win, with his first coming in 2020.

It was not enough to win the day, however, as Dave Corrigan ran a hot streak to win with an 87, for a net 66. This gave Dave a major move up the rankings where he finished second overall for the year.

Congratulations to Dennis and Dave and Unit 49’s Mary Ellen and Jim White for once again organizing this throughout the year.