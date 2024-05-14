Family First Baby Shower at Vista UMC

Sharon Scanlan

Vista United Methodist Church’s Women in Faith hosted a Baby Shower on Feb. 20 benefiting Southern Arizona’s Family First Pregnancy Care Center and Family Diaper Bank, Inc.

Executive Director Frank Grochocki explained the program and thanked the guests for their contributions. Guests were treated to lunch served by members of Women in Faith.

Did you know?

• One out of every four babies in Arizona is born into poverty.

• A regular change of diapers costs $160 per month or more for all ages.

• Working full time earning minimum wage grosses approximately $1,240 per month.

• Social Security benefits average $1,100 per month.

• Most programs (WIC, Medicare, Food Stamps) do not cover diapers.

• Childcare centers require parents to leave disposable diapers with their children.

Family First programs:

• Learn While You Earn

• Family Diaper Bank

• Ten for Teens

• Story Time

• School Supplies Drive

To learn more about Family First, go to their website familyfirstpcc.org. To learn more about Vista UMC, go to vistaumc.org.