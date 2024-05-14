Two Great Programs from WIN

Barbara Barr Bengen

On Saturday, April 13, at 8:30 a.m. in the DesertView Theater, the Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) of SaddleBrooke welcomes Dr. Thomas Waggoner as he shares how Tucson is leading the way in minimally invasive cardiac surgeries. Dr. Waggoner couldn’t make his first presentation due to an emergency heart surgery. Rescheduling his program has not been easy, as he is one very busy doctor. But he’s worth waiting for. He is not only leading the way in Tucson, but also in Arizona, the Southwest, the West Coast, the United States, and sometimes the world. Even the Mayo Clinic sends him patients. He recently spoke to European doctors in Paris about what he is doing in Tucson. Come join us early Saturday morning to learn about these exciting new advances happening right here in Tucson!

On Friday, May 3, at 1 p.m. in the DesertView Theater, WIN of SaddleBrooke invites you to meet Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Tucson. Tucked in the corner of West Orange Grove and North La Cholla, the northwest location is right by Northwest Hospital. They even have a dedicated community liaison for the SaddleBrooke area.

Encompass Health is a physical rehabilitation hospital that helps a person take the next step of recovery after an accident, injury, or illness. They are committed to offering the compassion, expertise, and support you and your family need to reach your rehabilitation goals. Their teams of therapists, nurses, physicians, and support members are thoroughly experienced and knowledgeable in rehabilitation. Encompass is one of the leading providers of inpatient rehabilitation services and maintains the highest safety and cleanliness standards, all to ensure you receive exceptional care. They are dedicated to patient care and look forward to helping individuals move forward with recovery.

Encompass offers a variety of award-winning programs. In addition to physical and occupational therapy, they have programs for stroke rehabilitation, brain and spinal cord injuries, neurological disorders (Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, etc.), and joint replacement, just to name a few programs. There are specialists in a wide variety of areas.

Come join us on Friday, May 3, to learn more about this option for health care. You or someone you know may need a future option such as Encompass Health Care. So, pass this information along to someone who may need this information.

In addition to our monthly programs at DesertView, we also have small group classes. Here are some of our upcoming classes:

Meditation (complimentary)

Each Friday morning at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 a.m.: Instruction for new attendees

9 a.m.: Meditation

New class members can register at [email protected].

Reiki First Degree

Learn a very simple yet powerful healing art that can be used on yourself, as well as others, for your healing needs. Reiki can easily be learned by everyone.

Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, at the home of Patti Gould.

For more information or to register, contact [email protected].