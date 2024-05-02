Pool Players of The Brooke Ladies vs. Green Valley Recreation Ladies

Joe Giammarino

The Pool Players of the Brooke (PPB) would like to thank the ladies from the Green Valley Recreation Billiards Club (GVR) for their pool table prowess, camaraderie, friendly competition, and a nice luncheon after the match at SaddleBrooke One’s newly renovated RoadRunner Grill. Another thank you goes out to Tony Cardillo, PPB Travel Team director, for organizing this first-ever PPB Ladies Travel Team competition.

On April 10 the GVR Ladies Travel Team ventured up to SaddleBrooke for an 8-Ball Team Challenge against the PPB ladies. They were competing for bragging rights. Our team was made up of four players, and Green Valley also had four players. Our team consisted of Julie “Cutter” Ferguson, Diane Cleary, Romayne Trudo, and Venita Ransom. GVR’s team was made up of Marianne Bishop, Dot Byrer, Nancy Packman, and Gretchen Sziebert.

The format was simple and interesting. Each of our ladies would play each of their ladies three games of 8-Ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There were a total of 48 points in the match.

The first round went in favor of GVR 8 to 4. The second round went a little better for the PPB home team, but GVR still won the round by a 7 to 5 score. After the second round of play, the GVR ladies were ahead by a score of 15 to 9. In the third round GVR turned up the heat and was ahead by a resounding 8 to 0 score when the reservation time was up and the luncheon was waiting. The match ended with a score of 23 for GVR and 9 for the PPB. Congrats to all the ladies who participated! This was the first PPB Ladies Travel Team event, and we are hoping for a sequel in the future.

This event was the start of a friendly rivalry with the GVR ladies. SaddleBrooke is proud of their Ladies Team, and they thank GVR for venturing up to SaddleBrooke for some 8-Ball team competition.