Two Dynamic Women Are Addressing the Republican Club

Crystle Nehrmeyer is the superintendent of the Oracle School District, which has the motto, “Small Town Roots, Global Expectations.” She previously served as principal of the Oracle Elementary pre-K-8 schools that our taxes and donations support. In spite of having a large number of special needs students, Crystle has encouraged her teachers and students to raise their state test scores from a C to a B level. Crystal is energetic and devoted to her students and teachers. She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and is working on her doctorate at the University of Arizona. Little known fact: She was a baton twirler for the Pride of Arizona Marching Band.

Dana Lewis is the new Pinal County Recorder, the person in charge of our elections. Dana retired as a staff sergeant after eight years in the USAF. After years of running her small business, she joined Pinal County as an elections specialist. She is certified by the State of Arizona as an election official and will receive her certificate in Election and Registration Administration from Auburn University later this year. She has two grown sons and is active in many community groups.

The SaddleBrooke Republicans meet at the DesertView Theatre. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the meeting starts promptly at 3:30 p.m. All SaddleBrooke Republicans, Independents, and those not registered with a party are invited to attend.

For Information about our club, please visit the website www.sbrc1.org.