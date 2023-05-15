American Legion Oratorical Contest

On to Nationals! It was a stellar performance by the American Legion Oro Valley Post 132-sponsored contestant, Caleb Rasor, who competed at the state level of the American Legion Oratorical Scholarship program. Caleb placed first among the best contestants in the state, where he competed against the top two from each of the three organizational areas. Caleb now advances to the national competition to be held in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 21. As the Arizona delegate, he will compete against the delegate from each of the 50 states and from four international departments. Caleb, a student at BASIS High School in Oro Valley, had placed first in the previous three levels of competition.

Since 1938, the program has presented high school students with a speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of our nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights, and privileges of American citizenship. The Oro Valley Post’s program is the most successful in the state, with six of the last eight Arizona delegates sent to the national competition having been sponsored by Post 132.

American Legion Oro Valley Post 132:

Website: www.ovamericanlegion132.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ovamericanlegionPost132

Email: [email protected]