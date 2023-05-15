SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Announcement

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) would like to introduce our newest board member, Lisa John. Lisa hails from Ridgecrest, Calif., and moved to SaddleBrooke in Spring 2021. Before relocating to sunny Arizona, Lisa was a kindergarten and first grade teacher for 30 years. She jokes that this is why her hair went gray at an early age.

Lisa and her husband Larry were college sweethearts at the University of Arizona and have been married for 34 years. Almost as soon as they moved to SaddleBrooke, Lisa became involved with the Network’s rescue team, helping to reunite lost or found pets with their owners. She also enjoys volunteering at the library. Much of her free time is spent with her two beloved dogs Jake and Toby. Jake is a sweet, calm, 7-year-old golden retriever, and at only 16 months old, Toby, a Havanese, has been spending time with a trainer to become a good puppy citizen. Lisa’s ultimate goal for Toby is for him to become a therapy dog. SBPRN is very excited to have Lisa join the board. She will be a wonderful addition to a hard-working team.

As we welcome a new member, we say goodbye to Karyle Steele who will be retiring from the board in May. We want to thank her for her 10 years of service to the Network. In honor of her service, the Network will make a donation in her name to the rescue group of her choice. It has been a privilege to work with Karyle.

Annual Pet Food Drive Held

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network wishes to say a big thank you to all who donated pet food or cash to this year’s pet food drive held on April 18. This pet food drive benefits the Pets in Need Action League (P.I.N.A.L.), which provides temporary pet food assistance to qualified Pinal County residents who may be struggling to feed their pets. Again, thank you!

Happy Tail: Mocha—Double the Fun/Double the Joy

In November 2021, David and Peggy Anne Duffy Cook contacted SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) to assist them with finding a companion for their senior dog Mikey. At that time, they adopted an adorable little girl named Sweet Pea, a poodle mix who is now called Molly, from RoRescue. The two pups became fast friends until Mikey passed away in February 2023. Molly was inconsolable so, once again, David and Peggy Anne contacted SBPRN to help them find the perfect new friend for Molly. Many new pups were considered, but when they lay eyes on Coffee (now called Mocha), the fix was in. Mocha, we’re told, is a mix of Yorkie/Shih Tzu and ?. Adopted on April 18 from Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary, he is settling in nicely and will be summering in Pinetop and wintering in SaddleBrooke. Not a bad life for a once homeless little boy.

SBPRN is so grateful to our adopters, fosters, and rescue group partners for caring so much about these once homeless beauties.