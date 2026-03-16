The Director’s Cut: A Decade of Notable Notes

Cheri Emahiser

SaddleBrooke Singers Spring Concert—Saturday Matinee, March 28

For 10 years our fabulous director Tanya Elias has led the SaddleBrooke Singers in filling our community with music—from the soulful strains of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to the bright optimism of “Aquarius,” the cinematic glow of “City of Stars,” and the patriotic sweep of “O, America.” This spring’s concert, The Director’s Cut, gathers these musical gems into one evening of nostalgia, celebration, and gratitude for a decade of shared song.

Hear “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

One of the highlights of the program is “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” a piece with a history as moving as its melody. Paul Simon wrote the song after hearing a single gospel line that stayed with him for days, inspiring the sweeping, hymn-like sound that would become one of the most beloved songs of the 20th century. Although Simon wrote it, he asked Art Garfunkel to sing the lead—a choice that helped the song soar to multiple Grammy Awards and lasting acclaim. Hearing it performed by a full community choir brings out the gospel roots that first sparked Simon’s imagination, creating a moment of reflection and uplift for both singers and audience.

Our choir is made up of all kinds of personalities. Some singers are natural performers who light up the stage. Others will tell you they never imagined themselves standing under bright lights at all. Not everyone joins a choir to be “looked at.” Many join simply to blend into the harmony, to be part of something larger than themselves. But when the music begins, something remarkable happens. Individual nerves dissolve into shared purpose, and the ensemble becomes one voice. That quiet courage is part of what makes this group so special.

Our Director Shapes Our Sound

This spring’s concert celebrates that spirit. It honors the singers who have stepped forward year after year, the director who has shaped their sound, and the community that has supported them. With so many memorable songs returning to the stage, The Director’s Cut promises an afternoon filled with recognition, surprise, and the joy of hearing familiar melodies in a fresh new way.

Save the Date

Mark your calendars for our Saturday, March 28, performance at 4 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at dvpac.net, and with a program built on 10 years of favorites, it’s a performance you won’t want to miss. Visit SaddleBrookeSingers.org for additional information.