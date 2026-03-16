Spring Kid’s Day April 4

Don’t let your grandkids miss the Egg Hunt and fun activities at SaddleBrooke TWO on Saturday, April 4. All families are welcome!

The SaddleBrooke TWO Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Committee has lots of fun activities planned for the SaddleBrooke TWO Spring Kid’s Day on Saturday, April 4. In the morning, the MountainView clubhouse will be the place to be from 10 a.m. until noon. In the afternoon, the Tennis Club and Cornhole Club will be offering even more fun activities, and the day will end with a movie on the green!

Schedule of Events:

Morning at the MountainView clubhouse (10 a.m. to noon)

• Egg Hunt: Meet in the East Room off the restaurant

o 10 a.m.: Preschoolers and kindergarteners

o 11 a.m.: 1st through 3rd graders

• Paper Crafts: 10 a.m. to noon in the Cactus Room, all ages

• Coin Club Drop-In and Interactive Games: 10 a.m. to noon in the Sonoran Room, all ages

• Meet the Goulder Ranch Fire Fighters: Outside of the clubhouse, all ages

Afternoon: Pre-sign-ups are required. Email names and ages to Saddlebrookelady@outlook.com, all ages welcome!

• Fun Activities hosted by the Tennis Club: 1 to 2 p.m. at the tennis courts

• Family Play at the Cornhole Facility: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Evening:

• Movie on the green at 7 p.m. A small charge of $5 is payable on entry.