The Community Church at SaddleBrooke Observes 10 Years of Ringing Bells for The Salvation Army

Annually, over the past 10 years, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke has raised money for the Tucson Salvation Army Amphi Corp by participating in the Army’s Red Kettle program. More than 150 volunteers ring bells to collect donations in the red kettles at Bashas’ between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. Volunteers practice the spirit of Christmas by assisting shoppers, donning Christmas apparel, and even singing Christmas carols. The Salvation Army on one of the afternoons provides their iconic Brass Band playing Christmas carols. Over the years, Bashas’ shoppers have not only shown their generosity but have warmly greeted the volunteers and on many occasions stopped to visit.

The Tucson Area Salvation Army serves thousands of poor and homeless individuals annually, providing meals, shelter, rent or utilities assistance, clothing, and relief from extreme weather. As you can see, the needs are significant. The Red Kettle program is one of the main sources of revenue for The Salvation Army, and all funds collected at Bashas’ are distributed locally.

The iconic Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign began in 1891 by Captain Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer who was looking for a way to cover the cost of the community Christmas meal. Recalling his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, he recreated the “Simpson’s Pot,” an iron pot where charitable donations were placed by passersby. Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street where it could be seen by all those going to and from the ferry boats. By 1895, the “kettle” was used by 30 locations along the West Coast, and by 1897, the campaign was making its mark in the East. That year, the kettle effort in Boston and other locations nationwide resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinners for the needy. The tradition continues still today. Sharing your donations at Christmastime helps The Salvation Army care for homeless and needy families.