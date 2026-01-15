It’s Happening Right Here in SaddleBrooke!

Melanie Einbund

Comedy Klatch is an experimental performance group currently rehearsing for its debut in SaddleBrooke. Act 1 features Little Red: Through the Time Warp Portal, followed by a series of comedy sketches and musical parodies in Act 2.

Did you ever walk through a gate that sends you to a different world, reality, illusion?

Sitting through a rehearsal of the upcoming Comedy Klatch production of Little Red: Through the Time Warp Portal sent me to a world where my favorite fairytales took on the form of R-rated abstract art!

The English language doesn’t have enough adjectives to describe the hilarity, creative contrasts, escapism, laughter, and chortles in a world brought to us by the talents of Susan Kravitz and her amazing and very capable team of artists. I had a lot of fun!

Seeing the formation of this twisted but heartwarming and entertaining production impressed me with the cast’s professionalism, care, and sensitivity to deliver the best of themselves to us! Susan and Assistant Director Carol Henry worked with the cast collaboratively: stage blocking, vocal expression, and character development are the stuff of the creative processes at work. To quote Susan, “This is where the script comes to life. It’s amazing.” ‘Tis true. I was amazed and, as a bonus, laughed my way through the afternoon.

The few scenes I saw (without giving away too much) were a costume adjustment for Cinderella (we girls will be amazed) who was on the run from her Prince Charming. Then there was a wolf with a Gen Z affliction yearning to be Leader of the Pack. Who would have thought? We are definitely off the grid here.

I don’t know what other scenes will reveal. And the comedy sketches that follow are certain to surprise with guffaws and laughter. But we will go and see the rest (hoping to keep our heads on straight and let our imaginations flow).

Tickets can be purchased for the Feb. 3, 5, or 7 performances at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom East. You can buy your tickets online and at the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration office. Look for the flyers. And you can check out Comedy Klatch’s website at thecomedyklatch.com, too!