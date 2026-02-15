SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary: Better Busy Than Bored!

Christianne Dettmann

Did you find some hidden gems this past fall at any of the Golden Goose Moonlight Madness sales? Did you visit the Rotary’s “Quilts of Love” sale at the Sunny Side Up Café on Oct. 28-29? Did you score some great deals at the IDWI (“I Don’t Want It!”) sale in the Mountainview parking lot on Nov. 14? Did you cheer on the participants in the Tucson Marathon along Oracle Road on Dec. 14? If you can say “yes” to even one of these, you likely ran into one or more of the friendly volunteers who make up the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club. While primarily a service-oriented group, the club is grateful to all who—through the IDWI and quilt sales alone—helped it raise over $2,500 last fall for worthy causes.

These are just some of the “out-there” ways this club has been busy in the community over the fall and winter months. Behind the scenes, club members also contributed by:

• Helping organize the donations warehouse for the Tucson Housing First program,

• Honoring fallen veterans in the annual Wreaths Across America event on Dec. 13 by placing wreaths at the Arizona Veterans Cemetery in Marana,

• Buying and wrapping holiday gifts for needy families in coordination with SaddleBrooke Community Outreach,

• Loading and unloading food donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth, and

• Volunteering throughout the school year in San Manuel Elementary School classrooms.

Whew! Did you read this long list and wonder how you might get involved, too? If so, come join one of the club’s regular meetings on first and third Thursday of every month at 7:45 a.m. in the Mesa Room of the La Hacienda clubhouse at SaddleBrooke Ranch or send an email to saddlebrookesunriserotary@gmail.com. We’re convinced that if you join, you’ll find yourself pleasantly busy and never bored either!