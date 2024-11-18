﻿Table Tennis News

Greg Hlushko

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club (SBTTC) played SaddleBrooke Ranch in a home match on Sept. 15. There were six players from each team. Eighteen singles matches and six doubles matches were played.

After a series of tight and lively matches, the SBTTC again prevailed against the Ranch, this time by a total of 17 to 7 matches won. Congratulations to our all-star team of Scottie Johnson, Jeff Laub, Craig Cholvin, Dennis Ransom, Mitch Lane, and Dan Plattner. Jeff Laub dominated the competition by winning all five of his matches.

Special thanks to team captain and match organizer Mitch and to our photographer Gunter Pawlowski. Mitch’s plan is to set up a match with Sun City Oro Valley in the near future. SaddleBrooke last played there in April of 2023.

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club plays on three tables in the Rincon Room in the SaddleBrooke TWO Mesquite building. Stop by to see the action and try a few games. Paddles and balls are always available.

The club welcomes everyone, from those who want to learn to play to those with advanced skills. SaddleBrooke residents may come to three free sessions to try out our club.

To learn more about the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club and our schedule, visit our website at sbttc.wordpress.com.