Preparing for 2025!

New officers and a beautiful course led the SaddleBrooke Niners Ladies Golf League into fall and plans for the new year.

Where do our days, weeks, and months go? We are quickly approaching 2025! Plans and preparations are in place to make a smooth transition for our league.

It was a fun day of golf, we had great weather, and a beautiful, freshly overseeded course greeted players on Oct. 15. Lunch and a business meeting followed play where the Nominating Committee presented the slate of officers for 2025. Unanimous vote by league members confirmed the 2025 Executive Board: President LeAnn Ellingson, Vice President Karla Kincaid, Treasurer Carolyn Ford, Secretary Mary Jo Swartzberg, Tournament Terri Tindal, Handicap Regina Pang, and Pairings Char Crossman. Congratulations, ladies.

Plans are in place for November’s general meeting and Turkey Shoot on Nov. 12. No live turkeys will be allowed on the course!

Dec. 10 is our annual meeting and Holiday Luncheon. It will be a great time to wear your holiday sweater and enjoy a morning of golf with friends.

Several months ago, we mentioned the State Medallion and those ladies who will represent our league (Terri Tindal, Lori Ward, Pat Stead, and Randi Tonnessen). We now know that nine-hole competition will take place on Jan. 10, 2025, at the Oakwood Golf Club in Sun Lakes.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming AGA Rules Training Seminar scheduled for Jan. 22, 2025. What an opportunity for us to brush up on rules and gain knowledge! Additional details about this seminar will be available in early November.

It is also time to start thinking about joining or renewing membership. Applications are available on the bulletin board or website, sb9ers.org. The 2025 fee for membership is $105. Do you have an interest in joining our group? Did you know that you can play as a guest to give it a try? Find out more! Please contact our membership chair Leeann Ellingson at [email protected]. We are a fun and welcoming group of women who enjoy nine holes of golf.