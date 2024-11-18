SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters Recent Scoring

Scott Baker

Here are the recent tournament results of the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters:

10/10/24

Individual Low Gross: 1st (36) Howie Fagan, Max Maxwell, Dick Steinsvaag; 2nd (37) Craig Griffen, Jim Jevne, Al Storey; 3rd (38) Bob Berkley, Mike Sachse

Individual Low Net: 1st (32) Tim Riggs, Tom MacDonald; 2nd (33) Scott Baker; 3rd (34) Johan Lund, Vince Mazzier, Kelly Patterson

Aces: No winners

Money Hole: (1st) Dick Steisvaag, (2nd) Howie Fagan, (3rd) Bob Berkley, Ric Nicholson, Sam Page, Tim Riggs

10/17/24

Individual Low Gross: 1st (37) Howie Fagan, Jim Jevne, Dave Rutkowski, Denny Teusch; 2nd (38) Al Weigle; 3rd (39) David Garner, Roger Shamburg, Al Storey

Individual Low Net: 1st (29) Paul Kopp, 2nd (34) Tom MacDonald, 3rd (35) Tim Riggs

Aces: No winners

Money Hole: (1st) Dan Cavanaugh, (2nd) Jim Jevne, Don Merritt

10/24/24

Individual Low Gross: 1st (36) Craig Griffen, Roger Shamburg; 2nd (37) Bobby Carbone, Ken Ratcliff; 3rd (38) Dan Cavanaugh, Dan McKeon, Mike Sachse

Individual Low Net: 1st (32) John Chinnock, Mike Hoedell; 2nd (34) Bob Bewalda; 3rd (35) Mike Wood, Vince Mazzier, Ron McNutt, Jules Szentirma, Sam Weston

Aces: (3) Bob Bewalda

Money Hole: No winners

Practice your putting once a week during a congenial competition with other guys. Putt every Thursday morning (10 a.m. winter, 9 a.m. summer) on the main SaddleBrooke putting green. We putt 18 holes with par 36 and use handicaps to even out the random teams competing for prizes ($3, $2, $1) and have individual gross and net prizes ($5, $3, $1). Pay $1 to putt each week with a $20 membership fee. Try it by putting as a guest for free. Just show up Thursday morning about 15 minutes early.