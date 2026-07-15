Swim Club Closes Another Great Year!

Julie Adamen

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club has wrapped up another tremendously successful, active, and fun-filled season—one that showcased not only outstanding athletic achievement, but also the camaraderie, sportsmanship, fitness, and community spirit that make our club so special.

This year was highlighted by several major accomplishments both in and out of the pool. SBSC proudly hosted the Arizona State Championships at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, where our swimmers turned in a dominant performance, defeating the competition by an incredible margin: 1125 points to 698. Not stopping there, the club also hosted a Long Course Meters meet at the same venue, once again demonstrating the strength and depth of our program with another commanding victory, 1867 points to 712.

Beyond the medals and team scores, our swimmers continued to embody the spirit of lifelong fitness and competitive excellence. A special congratulations goes to our own Doug Springer, who had a truly remarkable year in breaststroke competition, earning an astounding nine World Records and 10 National Records across multiple events. Doug’s achievements are an inspiration to all of us and a reminder that dedication and passion for swimming can continue to produce extraordinary results at any age.

While our competitive successes are certainly exciting, the heart of the SaddleBrooke Swim Club remains our fitness swimmers, who make up approximately 70 percent of our membership. Every morning, swimmers of all abilities come together not necessarily to chase records or medals, but to improve their health, maintain mobility and strength, reduce stress, and enjoy the many physical and social benefits that swimming provides. For many members, the pool is an important part of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle, while also building lasting friendships and enjoying the support and encouragement of fellow swimmers.

Equally important to our success has been our continued commitment to the SaddleBrooke community. Once again, the Swim Club proudly offered our free “Let’s Swim!” and Adult Learn to Swim programs twice during the year. These programs have become one of the club’s signature contributions to the community, helping residents gain confidence in the water, improve their fitness, and discover the joy of swimming. We are especially proud that many participants have gone on to become active club members themselves.

Of course, the true strength of the SaddleBrooke Swim Club is not measured solely by records, ribbons, or meet scores. It is found in the friendships formed at early morning workouts, the encouragement teammates give one another, the laughter shared at social gatherings, and the welcoming atmosphere that makes swimmers of every ability feel at home.

As we close out another exceptional season, we want to thank our coaches, volunteers, officers, meet officials, and every club member whose enthusiasm and dedication continue to make SBSC one of the premier adult swim clubs in Arizona

We look forward to another exciting year ahead—more fitness, more friendships, and most of all, more fun in the water!

SaddleBrooke Swim Club … Making Waves!