Protecting What Matters: Fraud Prevention in Our Community—Town Hall with the Arizona Attorney General

Join us for a vital conversation with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Monday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke DesertView Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, and no RSVP is required.

Learn how to protect yourself, your neighbors, and your finances from the latest scams targeting Arizona residents. Topics include common scams in our region, identity theft and financial fraud, how to report suspicious activity, and resources available to victims.

Whether you’ve been targeted or simply want to stay informed, this event will empower you with tools and knowledge to stay safe.

This Town Hall is presented by SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission (SPAC).