Colorado State Party

Lynne Pendlebury and Linda Shamburg

Calling all Colorado transplants who are enjoying the move here to paradise, otherwise known as SaddleBrooke. Have you noticed the plethora of former Coloradans here, and have you ever thought of how much fun it would be to compare notes and reminisce about the good old days in the Rockies?

Well, now’s your chance. Will we solve the mystery of Bigfoot or the Vampire of Lafayette, Alfred Packer’s dinner etiquette or why it’s tough to get a reservation for Room 217 at the Stanley Hotel? Probably not, but we should have a good time trying.

Please come to the SaddleBrooke One tennis pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. and bring an appetizer to share, and BYOB. This will be our first pre-planning session to contribute fun ideas with the goal in mind of having a Rocky Mountain High Celebration in 2026, the 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state.

If you have spent a certain amount of time living in Colorado (you don’t have to be a native) and are intrigued by the idea, please respond ASAP to rockybrookehi@gmail.com and RSVP. We would like to get this thing off the ground, but in memory of John Denver, we need to make sure we have enough gas in the airplane.