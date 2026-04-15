Stepping Into Spring

Dan Plattner

It’s time to shake off the winter doldrums and get the body moving. Dancing is great for brain plasticity, using many muscle groups, and for socialization with other dancers.

Introductory Ballroom Classes

Introductory classes are specifically designed for those who have never danced ballroom or those looking for a refresher on the basics of ballroom dance. In May, the featured dances will be the Hustle and the Foxtrot. Classes are taught on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. The Hustle will be taught on May 6 and the Foxtrot on May 13. There will also be a Review Session on May 20, also at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room.

The 1978 chart-topping song “Boogie Oogie Oogie” (performed by the band A Taste of Honey) helped launch the Hustle dance style during the Disco era. It is a fusion of salsa and mambo and is a lively and energetic dance that can be used for both Latin and Pop music. The four-count Hustle will be taught, which was developed in the 1970s and is a simplified version of the three-count Latin Hustle.

The Foxtrot originated in the United States around 1914. It was named for a vaudeville entertainer who developed a style of trotting to ragtime music. It is a graceful dance with long walking steps and short quick steps where the dancers seem to glide across the floor. Classes are taught by Ann and Dale Pizzitola, our resident professional instructors. Their teaching style includes step-by-step demonstration, reinforced by use of easy to learn patterns, and personal observation and instruction. There is no pressure. You just need a desire to learn.

Classes are open and free to all SaddleBrooke residents, giving you a chance to check them out before deciding if you’d like to join the Club. No prior dance experience is required. To register, email countmein@sballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change unexpectedly, so be sure to register so that you have the most up-to-date information on time and location.

Level 2 and 3 Classes

In May there will be a one-week review of each of four dances. The dances to be reviewed are Rumba, Salsa, Tango and East Coast Swing. Both levels are offered on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings, starting on Sunday, May 3. These classes are free for Club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online.

Please check out our website, sbballroomdance.com, to see all upcoming classes and events. So, spring forward, listen and dance to some great music, and have some fun. Remember, SBDC is where the learning continues and the fun never ends!