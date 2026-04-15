OSF Receives STEM Grant from National Gypsum Company

Donna Pedota and Dale Farland

The National Gypsum Company and the C.D. Spangler Foundation awarded the Oracle Schools Foundation (OSF) a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) grant to help provide programs for the Mt. Vista K-8 students in Oracle. This grant will be utilized over several years to enhance the students’ ability to better comprehend these areas of understanding.

The Mt. Vista teachers are delighted that they can now purchase educational programs that will excite and encourage the students in their learning. The teachers have already compiled a list of programs which will be beneficial for the students.

Mt. Vista is a Title I school, meaning that the majority of the families in the school district are low income. Families do not have extra money to pay for preschool and other programs. The primary mission of the Oracle Schools Foundation is to fund free scholarships for 3 and 4-year-old students of Oracle for KinderPrep (preschool). OSF also funds other programs such as Accelerated Reading and Math Enhancement programs for the K through 8 students. This grant will help OSF with strengthening STEM–related programs.

National Gypsum Company is the parent company of Gold Bond Building Products located in Winkelman, Ariz. Their trucks can be seen traveling down Route 77 on their way to their plants in Eloy and elsewhere. The company manufactures drywall panels for houses and buildings.

Oracle Schools Foundation board members residing in SaddleBrooke are Richard Borland, Chris Crum, Sherry Kaplan, Terri Tindall, and Ann Vernon. Residing in SaddleBrooke Ranch are members Donna Pedota, Dale Farland, Laura Haslett, and Joyce Hellard.