Stand With Israel Club

In February, Stand With Israel sponsored Professor David Graizbord. His topic “Hamas and the Fundamentalist Element in Middle Eastern Politics and Culture” was well received by a large audience in the DesertView Theater.

Dr. Graizbord is the Shirley Curson Professor of Judaic Studies and the director of the University of Arizona’s Arizona Center for Judaic Studies. Dr. Graizbord’s emphasis is a historian of early modern and modern Jewish identities. Recently, Dr. Graizbord published The New Zionists: Young American Jews, Jewish National Identity, and Israel, which probes the place of Zionism in the lives of American-Jewish Millennials. Dr. Graizbord’s third book, Early Modern Jewish Civilization: Unity and Diversity in a Diasporic Society, is forthcoming from Routledge.

He emphasizes the clear distinction between one of the three great religions; Islam from Islamist, a political agenda.

The audience was keenly interested as Dr. Graizbord presented a different perspective of the American misunderstanding and interpretation of Islamism from a scholarship versus solutions/advocacy standpoint.

Dr. Graizbord spoke about the politicization of antisemitism and provided examples. Further, he explained that Islamist Antisemitism is an aspect of anti-Western, anti-modernity. Though Dr. Graizbord’s background is in the study of past historical events, he is uniquely qualified and effectively described the relevancy to today’s world and afforded the audience a view not often defined or understood.

Stand with Israel is a nonpolitical, nonreligious club. Our primary mission is to advocate for Israel and fight antisemitism through education. We offer speakers, seminars, open discussions, and debates. Our primary purpose is to expose the truth and separate it from falsehoods regarding Israel and antisemitism.

We hope you, your friends, and associates will participate in our future events and programs.

Please contact us at [email protected].