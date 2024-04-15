Spuds and Suds

Molly Gilbertson, Carol Kula, and Betty Emmons (photo by TJ Duffy) Peggy and Ken Decaria (photo by TJ Duffy) Ed Murphy and William Nagy (photo by TJ Duffy)

Molly Gilbertson

The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club hosted an event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. More than 45 players participated in both traditional tennis and POP tennis from 2 to 4 p.m. on SaddleBrooke courts.

Following play, members enjoyed a baked potato bar featuring six toppings. Several desserts were also served, including a green pistachio bundt cake, a green-frosted yellow cake, and green cupcakes, to name a few.

According to many of the people who attended, the event was a huge success. Many thanks to our volunteers for making this social happen!

SaddleBrooke Tennis Club: Dedicated to the health and enjoyment of SaddleBrooke residents