Spuds and Suds

Molly Gilbertson
The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club hosted an event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. More than 45 players participated in both traditional tennis and POP tennis from 2 to 4 p.m. on SaddleBrooke courts.
Following play, members enjoyed a baked potato bar featuring six toppings. Several desserts were also served, including a green pistachio bundt cake, a green-frosted yellow cake, and green cupcakes, to name a few.
According to many of the people who attended, the event was a huge success. Many thanks to our volunteers for making this social happen!
SaddleBrooke Tennis Club: Dedicated to the health and enjoyment of SaddleBrooke residents