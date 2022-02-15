SaddleBrooke women won Sportsmanship on the Court pins during United States Tennis Association (USTA) women’s 65 and older sectionals.

The USTA Southwest general manager asked all participating teams to measure their opponents well, and if any team playing in the sectionals showed outstanding sportsmanship, they should recommend the team for the Sportsmanship on the Court pins.

What an honor it was for our own SaddleBrooke USTA team of Laura Ingold and Joann Bosworth to be awarded the pins. Laura and Joann wear them proudly.

Thank you both for representing tennis and the community of SaddleBrooke in such a positive manner.