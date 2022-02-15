MVLP Proud Grandmother

Eileen J. Snearly

This is a story about a very special lady, Sydney Barber, and her grandmother, MountainView Lady Putter Mary Williams.

Mary has been an active member of the MountainView Lady Putters and her SaddleBrooke community for years.

Sydney Barber, Mary’s granddaughter, recently graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. This past spring, Sydney was given the very prestigious honor of being named brigade commander of the 4,500 midshipmen. She is the first African American brigade commander in the 175-year history of the U.S. Naval Academy.

After graduation in May, she interned with Vice President Kamala Harris. Her shoulder bars were given to the vice president and are now on display in her office.