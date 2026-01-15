SPA Fosters Fun and Future Pickleball Stars

Evelyn Wiltshire

You know the saying: Families who play together, stay together! Research shows that spending enjoyable time together, especially doing fun or active things, builds strong family relationships and forges closer emotional bonds. This was fully evident on Nov. 28 when the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) hosted Grandchildren’s Day on the pickleball courts! More than 60 active children, parents, and grandparents joined in the fun, creating lasting memories and maybe even launching a future pickleball star or two!

Jackie Kline spearheaded the event with the help of SPA volunteers Cindy McAlbin, Kathy Kerr, Diane Vaughn, Teresa Lawless, Kathy Jensen, Neba Reiter, and Sara Santora. Agility drills were set up for the younger players with hula hoops and buckets as designated targets. The older kids were coached in the basics of pickleball and got to play a few games with other grandchildren and their families.

Thanksgiving brought many from nearby cities such as Gilbert, Phoenix, and even Oro Valley, while others traveled farther to be with family. Maria and Michael Miller’s kin, the Blakelys and granddaughter Sofia, flew in from Kansas City, while Frank and Diane Shipton’s son Ryan, wife Roxie, and grandchildren Bradley, Rowan, and Nolan arrived from Los Angeles, as did Linda Drake’s son Lance, wife Vanessa, and grandchildren Theo and Ever. Three generations of each family were active on the courts, with big smiles giving away how much fun they were having!

When several young players were asked how they felt about playing pickleball with their parents and grandparents, responses were, “Awesome,” “So much fun,” and one little one said, “My grandma plays better than my dad!”

SPA was delighted with this year’s Grandchildren’s Day turnout and looks forward to a successful repeat next year!