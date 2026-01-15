Cornhole Club Grandkids Day

Dana Eckhardt

The day after Thanksgiving is considered Grandkids Day, so what did the Cornhole Club do? We put on an event for all the families to come and play for fun! There were more than 20 kids as well as 50-plus adults who attended. This allowed at least three generations to enjoy the weather and create wonderful memories for years to come.

If you are interested in being a part of the Cornhole Club or would like to play, please go to sbcornholeclub.org or sbchc.clubexpress.com and see all the fun that’s available right in our backyard.