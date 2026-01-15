SaddleBrooke Pickleball Teams Win Their First Battle for the Saddle Trophy

Gold medalists Dirk Anderson and Joel Ficke, Men’s 4.0 Gold medalists Helen Graham and Cindy McAllen, Women’s 3.5

Corey Loyd

The Fourth Annual Battle for the Saddle pickleball competition between SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch (SBR) pickleball players was held Oct. 28, 29, and 30 at the new Oro Valley Picklr pickleball center. For the first time, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) captured the overall trophy, which now resides at SaddleBrooke’s Robson Pickleball Center. Congratulations, SPA players!

The competition consisted of 94 teams from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch playing in three divisions: Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. The round-robin groupings in each division were based on player ratings of 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0+, for a total of 248 matches played during the three days of competition. Many players competed in both their gender division and the Mixed division. The SPA victory was truly a team effort, winning 136 of the 248 matches played that counted toward the overall title.

Gold medals were won by SPA teams Helen Graham and Cindy McAlbin in the 3.5 Women’s Doubles, Joel Ficke and Dirk Anderson in the 4.0 Men’s, and Nancy Maglio and Corey Loyd in the 3.0 Mixed. Silver medals were won by SPA’s Jen Wilkin and Katy Lewis in the 3.0 Women’s, Sue Woods and Kandi Connor in the 3.5 Women’s, Jen Massara and Janine Sullivan in the 4.0 Women’s, Linsey Douglas and Kurt Wallin in the 3.0 Men’s, Bill Lucy and Liam Flynn in the 3.5 Men’s, Pete Canon and Dave Remy in the 4.0 Men’s, and Bill Lucy and Cherri Block in the 3.5 Mixed. Bronze medalists from SPA included Carolyn Nickum and Diana Giljohann in the 4.0 Women’s, David Ellman and Reid Lewis in the 3.0 Men’s, and Charlie Maxim and Brent Carlson in the 4.0 Men’s. Congratulations to all the medalists.

Congratulations also go to SBR in the medal count. They won 14 of the 27 total medals, including 6 of 9 gold medals. SPA finished with 3 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze medals. But individual medals aside, the big prize, the coveted Team Trophy, went home with SPA!

A tremendous thank you goes to Pete Canon and Missy Roberts from SPA and Mardiece Patrick from SBR for their planning and management of the event and keeping everything running smoothly during the three days. The competition could not have taken place without them. Appreciation is also extended to Eddy Torriente and Frank Amado of The Picklr for arranging the use of The Picklr indoor pickleball courts and facility and to Picklr Ambassadors Jodi and Greg of The Picklr and Jen Wilkin of SPA for their support and help. What a pleasure for the players and spectators to enjoy such a great venue during the three days.

If you missed attending the Battle for the Saddle, you can always give pickleball a try! SPA’s introductory lesson is about getting on the court, hitting a few balls, and discovering pickleball. And it’s free! Come visit SPA’s Shawne Cryderman at the January Activity Fair or visit SPA at sbpickleball.club.