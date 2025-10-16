SPA Does Its Part for the Environment

Corey Loyd

On Sept. 6 members from the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) met at the DesertView parking area to once again continue SPA’s tradition of supporting the SaddleBrooke community, Pinal County, and the environment we all enjoy by performing another cleanup of Edwin Road from North Columbus Boulevard to Eagle Crest Ranch Boulevard. SPA has been recognized by Pinal County as an Outstanding Volunteer for more than five years of volunteering with the Pinal County’s Adopt A County Road program to clean up Edwin Road.

Led by organizer Terry Jackson, 16 pickleballers, dressed in high-visibility vests and armed with 3-foot grabbers and heavy-duty orange bags, spread out along Edwin Road in the early morning when traffic was low. Luckily, the Edwin Road roadside had been recently cleared of underbrush and shrubs, making picking up trash much easier than in past years. For one group, it was an all-sports showing, finding a football, baseball, baseball bat, golf ball, and golf club. When finished, a truck bed was filled with orange bags containing the typical roadside trash consisting of cans, bottles, plastic shopping bags, paper products, a car tire, and more.