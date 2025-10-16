AZ Golf 2025 Women’s Senior Amateur Golf Championship

Cathe Kropp

On Sept. 7, 8, and 9, 78 women competed in the State Senior Amateur Championship at Oro Valley Country Club. This was a 54-hole, three-day, stroke play tournament. There were three divisions: Championship Division, Field Division, and Super Senior Division (70+).

It was three days of sun, fun, golf, and camaraderie at Oro Valley Country Club! This year, SaddleBrooke once again had the largest representation of any club, with 15 participants! John Souza, AZ Golf president, attended the awards luncheon on Tuesday and made a special point of thanking the SaddleBrooke ladies for their participation, enthusiasm, and commitment to women’s golf.

AZ Golf has committed to holding this tournament in the Tucson area every other year. In 2026 it will be held at Camelback Resort in Scottsdale, then it will return to Tucson in 2027. Watch for details, and if you didn’t participate this year, consider next year. It’s a great experience and a fun time!

SBWGA-18 First-Place Winners:

Judie Allen, First Place Net, Field Division, Flight 1

Becky Hubbard, First Place Net, Field Division, Flight 2

Bonnie Westra, First Place Gross, Super Senior Division

Joan Chyall, First Place Net, Super Senior Division

Congratulations to all our SBWGA-18 participants!