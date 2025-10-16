POP Tennis Drop-In Returns

Lon Federwitz

The long, hot summer is drawing to a close, and that means that we can play POP tennis in the afternoon again. I’ve had a lot of interest from residents who have not played wanting to learn POP tennis. You have been heard.

The POP drop-in days will change this season. We are running POP drop-in on Tuesdays and Thursdays this season. Last year we had days when 25 people showed up to play, and we could not provide adequate court space to keep everyone involved. This year we will have all eight courts at SaddleBrooke One. This should be enough space to keep everyone playing.

POP drop-in will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at SaddleBrooke One courts 1 through 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Drop-in will run from November through January. The first day will be Nov. 4. We will have experienced players there to help with rules, which are very similar to tennis, and to help with teaching the basics of the game. It’s very easy to learn and a lot of fun. All equipment is provided (balls and paddles), so all you have to do is show up and enjoy the play.

We look forward to having a lot of new players show up. Last year was amazing. We had a lot of new players come down, and then they joined existing groups or formed their own group to play at the times they chose.

Some people feel intimidated to do something new. I assure you, my helpers and I look forward to helping new players get on the court and learn the game in a relaxed atmosphere—no pressure or judgment. You’ll have a lot of fun and make a lot of new friends. Please give it a try.