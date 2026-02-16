Senior Olympics 2026

Jim Abrahamson and Debbie McGeehan

The Tucson Senior Olympic Festival is held annually. This year the tennis event was held on Jan. 7 and 8 at Reffkin Tennis Center. The entry fee for each person to participate was $10, as in past years. Players were grouped by USTA Standards, and we were in the Ultra Senior Category (70+ years).

Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate on Jan. 7 for the Men’s Doubles. Gary Rowell and Jim Abrahamson were planning another win for themselves after winning medals in this event for several years together. However, the skies cleared the following day to play the Mixed Doubles. Jim Abrahamson and Debbie McGeehan have played in this event the past few years. This year they came home with the gold medal, playing two other couples from Tucson. It was two out of three sets with normal scoring. It was a fun event meeting other couples and those who were spectators.

The Senior Olympic Festival is well organized by the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation. It is a great way to represent our club and to meet new players outside of SaddleBrooke. Why not consider participating in this tennis event next year? Find out more at tucsonaz.gov/seniorolympicfestival.