Marilyn Fisher Wins Lady Niners Founders Cup

Wanda Ross

The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners held their annual 9-hole Founders Cup on Jan. 13 in honor of our founders. We are very grateful to President June Hill and Vice President Liz Carlson who founded this organization in 1990 when there were 39 charter members. Thanks to them, more than 30 years later, we continue to enjoy many golf tournaments, games, and events.

Our group of 41 ladies played in this tournament on a cool but sunny morning. Congratulations to Marilyn Fisher for winning the tournament this year with a net score of 32. Her win is not surprising, as she was the Lady Niners Club Champion for 2025.

Many thanks to Susan Goebel who coordinated the tournament and announced the winner of the Founders Cup. Following the tournament, we enjoyed a lunch of chili, salad, and baked potatoes loaded with trimmings, followed by a dessert of black forest cake. Many of our sponsors joined us at the luncheon and introduced themselves to our members. We Niners are very appreciative of our sponsors: Beauty from the Inside Out, Desert Life Pharmacy, Golf Cars of Arizona, Harn Trust, Moore Advantage Realtors, Rancheros Carniceria, and Stylin Hair Salon.

Lady Niners have several special events throughout the year. Our next event in February is the Across the Brooke Tournament. We will be hosted by the MountainView-Preserve Lady Niners. This tournament provides for fun competition and socialization between these two Lady Niners groups in our community.