SBCO Walk for Kids!

Nancy McCluskey-Moore



Each fall SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. In 2025 the Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment, and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100-plus-mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Each year SBCO’s programs touch the lives of approximately 4,000 students, providing new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.



Online registration for the 2025 Walk for Kids will begin on Monday, Aug. 25, at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $10 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a T-shirt, snacks, and drinks.



If you choose not to register online, in-person registration begins on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and runs through Nov. 7 every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza on SaddleBrooke Blvd. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event. However, please register by Sept. 26 to ensure that you receive a T-shirt in your size.



Talk to your friends and neighbors about forming a Walk for Kids team! Walking with your pals while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.