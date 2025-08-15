The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop—Artisans Next Door

Mark Erickson



Hello friends and neighbors, we would like to reintroduce ourselves. For those of you who are not aware, we are a group of SaddleBrooke artisans who love our crafts and would like to share those with you at our gift shop. We invite you to come and visit us at our “little shop around the corner.”



Our little shop offers amazing prices. Whether you are holiday shopping, or looking for a gift for yourself or a special someone, a hospitality/hostess gift, something to decorate your home, or have visitors who need that exclusive and packable souvenir, we are here for you and can meet and even exceed your needs. We offer jewelry, fabric items, books by SaddleBrooke authors, floral arrangements, game card holders, woodwork of all types, note cards and special occasion cards, photography, walking sticks, clothing, and original artwork.



In this issue, let’s introduce some of our newer artisans. John Spoden makes belt buckles from items he accumulated as a machinist. They are wonderful gifts for the men in your life. You may know Daphne Cates from the Arts and Crafts Fairs here in SaddleBrooke. Whimsical bottle stoppers and woven fabric baskets are some of the numerous things Daphne makes. Frank Moore creates beautiful pottery bowls. Yvonne Coelet works with fabrics and is also our Facebook administrator. Like us on Facebook at SaddleBrooke Gift Shop. Our two newest members are Dianne Anderson and Cecelia Nims. Both do imaginative jewelry.



So, please stop by and pay us a visit and see what our artists have for you. We would love to chat while you peruse our selection.



We are located in SaddleBrooke One near the Fitness Center. Our summer hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., so please stop by and say hi.

