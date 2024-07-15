Chess is a great game that can help keep your mind sharp and improve your concentration. The SaddleBrooke Chess Club has players of various experience levels, and we play in a casual, friendly environment for fun. Come by to learn how to play, or play a few games. The club has no dues.

We play in the Ocotillo Room in the SaddleBrooke TWO clubhouse from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays.

Contact Greg Hlushko at 520-825-9674 with any questions you may have about our club.