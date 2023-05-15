SaddleBrooke TWO Volunteer Luncheon

The annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon was held on April 5 at the MountainView ballroom. Approximately 125 volunteers attended the luncheon.

Each year the SaddleBrooke TWO Board of Directors sponsors the Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon to say “thank you” for the many hours and years that the volunteers have so graciously donated. Six of the volunteers attending had served over 20 years of service.

After a delicious lunch of chicken salad sandwiches and roasted marinated vegetables, a short program followed.

SaddleBrooke TWO President Dan Linegar thanked the volunteers for their service and praised them for the invaluable talents that they bring to our SaddleBrooke community.

“The Starfish Story” was read to the volunteers, illustrating how one person doing one simple act of kindness can make a huge difference in another person’s life.

The program concluded with a raffle for which 22 prizes were given out. These included Passes for Free Classes (Fitness Center), Gift Certificate for a Round of Golf with Cart (Golf Pro Shop), Range Cards for Baskets of Balls (Golf Pro Shop), Bottles of Wine (Food and Beverage), and Gift Cards for the SaddleBrooke TWO Restaurants (SaddleBrooke TWO Board of Directors). A big “thank you” to the sponsors who donated these great prizes. They were very much appreciated by the volunteers.

Following the program, chocolate chip cookies were served. As the volunteers left, they received a copy of “The Starfish Story” and a starfish pin from the SaddleBrooke TWO Board of Directors.