Here We Go Again—Bring a Friend

Vickie Ford, concert pianist (photo by EJ Snearly) Left to right: EJ Snearly (chair), Matt Hudson (MV golf pro), Loralee Horwedel (photo by Raye Cobb) Check presented to SBCO, the chosen charity. Committee (left to right): EJ Snearly (chair), Loralee Horwedel (chair), Denise Anthony (SBCO president), Mona Sullivan (SBCO member), Sandi Dickman, Pat Doane, Barbara Bloch President of SBCO, Denise Anthony (photo by EJ Snearly) SBCO member Mona Sullivan (photo by EJ Snearly)

EJ Snearly

I know I’ve used this theme, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” before, but paraphrasing the lyrics to Randy Newman’s song remains appropriate.

You’ve got a friend in me,

When the fairway looks rough ahead,

And you’re miles away from the green,

Just remember what your golf buddy said,

Gal, you’ve got a friend in me.

The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners held one of their favorite events on March 7, “Bring a Friend.” This was a shotgun golf event where the golfers asked members, friends, or family to join their teams for the day.

The weather was beautiful, and many of the golfers wore green to enhance the Irish theme. The luncheon offered Irish coffee and a potato bar.

One of the Niners, Vickie Ford, a concert pianist, played Randy Newman’s song and many sing-along Irish songs during the afternoon luncheon.

The designated charity for this event was SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO).

Guest speakers were President Denise Anthony and Mona Sullivan who presented the Mission of SBCO, which is, “Providing Opportunities for Kids to Succeed.”

SBCO is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that helps not only the community, but eight school districts in a 100-mile corridor and approximately 4,000 youngsters.

A check was presented to SBCO on April 7, 2023.