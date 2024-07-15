SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network – July 2024

Happy Tail: Finelly

Romayne Trudo

Frequently, kitties select their new human companions rather than the humans selecting the kitty. This was the case with Maria and Bruce Byers. In late May, they contacted SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network for recommendations on where to adopt a rescue kitty. They were directed to the network’s website sbpetrescue.org, which provides a list of our partner organizations with whom we work closely. After scanning the websites, they were encouraged to visit Hermitage Cat Shelter, which is a cage-free sanctuary and a no-kill shelter in Tucson.

During their visit, they identified four or five cats that they thought would be a good fit for them. They decided to go home and sleep on it. The next day, they returned to Hermitage believing they had narrowed down their choice to one or two kitties. Well, Finelly had other ideas for the Byerses, even though he was not on their original list of potential adoptees. When they arrived, Finelly became laser focused on them and followed them from room to room, weaving in and out through their legs, just basically being adorable. He was so charming that the Byerses became smitten with him and decided that he was the one they were going to adopt. He is a handsome, affectionate, three-year-old tuxedo who will bring many years of joy to Maria and Bruce.

Thank you, Maria and Bruce, for adopting a rescue kitty. You have made room for another homeless kitty to be saved.

Happy Tail: Molly

Romayne Trudo

The Memorial Day weekend is filled with ceremonies remembering our fallen heroes and celebrations with our families. We are delighted to announce that Molly (formerly Emmy) has found her new family over this very special holiday weekend. Molly is a 12-year-old poodle mix who was adopted by one of SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue’s dedicated volunteers, Marge Boulden. Marge attended an adoption event held by RoRescue on May 26 and immediately fell in love with this little girl. Molly is in her twilight years, and Marge is committed to make her remaining days happy and safe. Until there are none, save one.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s Monthly Pet Donation Drop-Off Program

Marcy Vernon

Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. The drop-off location is at SaddleBrooke One bocce ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.

Summer drop-off hours are 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Caution: Please drive up slowly and watch for volunteers at the cones!

We always need pet food.

We accept most pet-related items that are in clean and good condition, such as clean towels and clean sheets, both flat and fitted.

Pet crates of any size are accepted. Please break them down before donating.

We cannot accept any Poly-fil items, such as pillows, as they present a choking hazard. Nor can we accept any rugs with rubber backing.

Any items accepted are at the discretion of the volunteers.

Please do not leave items unattended.