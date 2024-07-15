The Case of the Missing Golf Club Head Cover

Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg

It is not easy being a sleuth, in the Sherlockian manner, in order to solve a mystery. But sometimes, in order to crack a case, it is necessary to find and evaluate the facts, analyze and review the case, and further, to draw a synopsis of the issues at hand. Regarding this case:

The Facts

It was a complete set of golf club head covers. They were not just any ordinary head covers—they were beautifully adorned with the letters U.S.A. and in the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue. The head covers were new.

One of the head covers went missing.

It did not appear in the “lost and found” chest in the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse.

Weeks went by, and no said head cover (so identified above) was returned.

Analysis

Why would someone not return a missing item?

Perhaps someone set it aside, thinking that he/she would eventually get around to dropping it into the lost and found chest.

Perhaps—and just giving a person the benefit of the doubt—the headcover was crushed into a golf bag and forgotten.

Perhaps the head cover is sitting in the back of someone’s golf cart, waiting until the fall when the snowbirds return again for the winter season.

As of the month of May, the golf club head cover has been deemed M.I.A.

In Review

There have been other issues with missing items on golf courses over the years.

Golf clubs have been removed from golf carts.

Golf clubs have been removed from the practice area.

Various and sundry items have been removed from golf carts.

Missing articles of clothing found on courses are never found in the lost and found box.

Synopsis

Erring on the side of caution, sometimes mistakes are made.

Perhaps no one, intentionally, is taking items that do not belong to him/her.

It would be beyond the pale to imagine people who live here having a need to grasp another person’s property.

But hope springs eternal. Doesn’t it?

Putting this all into perspective …

“There are three things we cry for in life: things that are lost, things that are found, and things that are magnificent.” —Douglas Coupland, Canadian novelist, designer, and visual artist

P.S.: If you have in your possession (just by accident) or have seen said missing golf club head cover, please contact me at [email protected]. I’ll ask Dr. Watson to pay you a call.