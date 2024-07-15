Why Is This Woman Looking in SaddleBrooke Residents’ Closets?

Susan Schweitzer, CCP costume magician (photo by Jay Schweitzer) Rob Remington (played by Jay Schweitzer) and Nancy Sketch (played by Mary Kay Voss) in their rancher costumes (photo by Susan Sterling)

Susan Sterling

Community Circle Players (CCP) costume designer Susan Schweitzer is always on the hunt for unique clothing and vintage accessories. Over the past five years, she has collected hats, gloves, tuxedos, uniforms, skirts, and more, enough to fill several shelves in CCP’s storage area. Susan has costumed an Arab sheik, an ambassador, a personality-challenged painter, a U.S. Senator, a frumpy hotel proprietress, and a character who wears an inside-out dress held together with safety pins.

Four-time Oscar winner for costume design Colleen Atwood says, “Costumes are the first impression that you have of the character before they open their mouth. It really does establish who they are.”

For CCP’s most recent production of The House of Agatha Mystrie, the director asked Susan to come up with “over the top” western costumes for two of the characters. She went to work adding fringe and appliqued red roses to a plain denim skirt, a blue shirt, and jeans. She searched for red and white cowboy hats to top everything off. Well, she exceeded expectations. When the characters came on stage in those outfits, the audience laughed and applauded before the first line of dialogue was spoken. Ms. Atwood would be delighted. And we are delighted to have Susan as part of the CCP family. Her talents and helpful attitude enhance every production.

Look for upcoming information on CCP’s Spring 2025 production. We will soon be announcing the play and the director.

If you wish to be included in future CCP productions on stage, or maybe helping Susan with some sewing, contact co-founders Shawne Cryderman at [email protected] or Susan Sterling at [email protected].