SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild Annual Art Show

Theresa Poalucci, SBFAG

Art enthusiasts, mark your calendars for a vibrant celebration of creativity at the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG) annual Art Show, taking place February 21-22 at the SaddleBrooke TWO clubhouse ballroom, 38735 S. Mountain View Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85739. This free event promises a unique opportunity to experience exceptional artwork, meet talented artists, and even take home a masterpiece.

Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Kick off the weekend with an evening of art, live music, and camaraderie. Enjoy a no-host bar as you explore diverse works of art, from stunning paintings to intricate sculptures, all created by local artists.

Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dive deeper into the creative world with a day of exploration and excitement. Visitors will have the chance to win an original piece of art every hour, on the hour, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. These one-of-a-kind pieces, generously donated by participating artists, make this event truly unforgettable.

This is your chance to discover art not typically displayed in galleries, engage directly with the artists, and take home an original piece at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re a collector, art lover, or just looking for a special outing, this show has something for everyone.

“When I first moved to SaddleBrooke and attended my first art show, I was amazed at the level of skilled artists in the community. Best of all, art show attendees give everyone, from budding artists to lifelong enthusiasts, a huge welcome, and I was thrilled to meet so many residents in our community who appreciate and support the arts,” said Delys Nast, member of SBFAG. “A dream come true for this artist!”

Each year, the show, which always takes place in February, is well attended not only by residents of SaddleBrooke but from all over the Tucson area. “The SaddleBrooke Fine Art Show provides residents and other guests the chance to enjoy a professional art show in a beautiful and comfortable setting,” said participating artist Becky Easton. “Buyers have the opportunity to meet the artists and ask questions about specific paintings.”

“Many of our artists prepare for this opportunity to sell their work at this show throughout the year,” said Jenni Long, president of SBFAG. “It is a rare opportunity for the larger Tucson community to see some of this incredible work.”

For additional information and directions, visit www.saddlebrookefinearts.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate art, culture, and community in a stunning setting.

Make it a date with creativity. See you there!