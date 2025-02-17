Variety Show 2025: ‘A Seventies Shindig!’

Fran Berman

“Do you remember?” That’s the first line of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. The 2025 SaddleBrooke Variety Show performers remember the seventies and are ready to take you back in time to relive the music of your youth. Come and move to the groove of your favorite 1970s songs, dances, and comedy at DesertView Theater on March 11 and 12.

Since early January, our performers have been preparing to dazzle you with their talents. You’ll tap your feet and hum along to chart-topping songs from Billboard Hits such as “Imagine,” by John Lennon; “This Masquerade,” by George Benson; and “Dreams,” by Stevie Nicks. There’s music from the hit movies Star Wars and The Godfather. Sway in your seat to the same music we danced to in our living rooms, at school dances, and in clubs, like “Tie a Yellow Ribbon,” by Tony Orlando and Dawn, Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.” We’ll tickle your funny bone, too, with salutes to Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In and Saturday Night Live.

We’ve enlisted some of SaddleBrooke’s best talent. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club veterans Bob Osborne and Vivian Herman will swirl and twirl. Professional dancers Dale and Ann Pizzitola, accompanied by Roger and Linda Shamburg, Tom and Mary Borkovec, and Daryl and Pam Floyd, will captivate the audience as they channel Freddie Mercury’s energy and passion. The Coyote Country Cloggers will show you why they have won talent shows and been booked repeatedly for more than 12 years in and around the Tucson area.

Did you think line dancing is done only to country-western music? Think again! New to the Variety Show line-up, the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club will step, stomp, pivot, and prance to songs from KC and the Sunshine Band and the Bee Gees.

But wait! There’s more! The SaddleBrooke Singers Show Choir will pay tribute to John Lennon. Among other newbies to the Variety Show, Dan Devou will play guitar and sing songs by John Denver and George Benson. Glenda Fredricks and the Hula Dancers will dance to “Ulupalakua,” by John P. Watkins.

Seasoned singers Cheri Emahiser, Monica Gray, Gail Nelli, Carri Johnson, and Phil Szajnuk return to the stage with songs from Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt, Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, and Barry Manilow.

There’s even a skit from Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” by emcees Fran Berman and Ande Molberg, playing Roseanne Roseannadanna and anchor Jane Curtain, plus skits from Laugh-In!

Be ahead of the line for choice seating by buying your tickets early at www.dvpac.net or call 520-825-2818. There are only two performances: March 11 at 4 p.m. and March 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are still just $28! No inflation here! Watch for future announcements and more information on our website www.saddlebrookevarietyshow.org.