Heated Competition in Unit 28

Jennifer Citron

Bragging rights and Chili Cook-off Champion status were up for grabs at the Unit 28 gathering on Jan. 18. More than 30 neighbors gathered to sup, sample, and score the 11 entries at the western-themed evening. The crowd chowed down on their favorites, supplemented with cornbread varieties or rice, while the winners were crowned with chef’s hats.

Joyce Wainscott claimed first place for her delicious chowder, while Bob and Janine Sullivan slid into second place with their unique “All Beef, No Bean” chili. “Our Favorite Chili” beat out the rest of the entries for third place, deliciously delivered by Pamela and John Patrick.

All of the chefs were applauded for their efforts, as was the Social Committee who organized the perfect event for a cold winter evening.