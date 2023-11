Stuart Watkins

The SaddleBrooke Chess Club meets from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays in the Ocotillo Room at SaddleBrooke TWO. There are no fees, and all are welcome, no matter the skill level of the players. Come and enjoy the spirit of the game. For more information, call Greg Hlushko at 520-825-9674.