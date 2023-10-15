Congratulations, SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary

Frank Shipton

SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary (SSR), although small in number, has many reasons to be proud. In the past six months, members volunteered more than 752 hours of their time participating in numerous projects, including the following:

Little Folks Library

Tri-Community Food Bank

Golden Goose Thrift Shop

Educational Assistant, San Manuel Elementary School

51 Home Vets Program

SaddleBrooke Activity Fair

YMCA—Triangle Y Ranch Camp Cleanup

SaddleBrooke Community Food Drive

In addition, SSR applied for and was awarded a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation, which provided undergarments for homeless women at Sister José Women’s Center.

SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary members participate in many service projects throughout the year. They also enjoy socializing. If this is the type of organization that appeals to you, consider attending one of our meetings or participating in one of our service projects—no obligation.

Contact Frank Shipton at 805-279-2966) for further information.