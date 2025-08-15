SaddleBrooke Caregivers United Meeting September 13

Jan Strada



SaddleBrooke Caregivers United is the new name chosen for the SaddleBrooke Neurological Support Group. Our goal is to provide support and resources for those in our community who are caregivers.



Our first meeting after summer break will be on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings are held at the SaddleBrooke One Arts and Crafts Center, Room 4. Kathy Cleere of Cleere Law Offices in Oro Valley will be our guest speaker. Kathy has been providing quality legal advice and counsel to her clients since 2009. Her goal is to help you plan ahead and protect your family and property. She will speak about estate planning, living wills, and power of attorney considerations in Arizona. Reviewing legal documents can be very important when dealing with a spouse or family member who is suffering with neurological challenges.



We hope you will be able to join us for this informative meeting. Kathy will be available to answer your questions as well. For more information, you may contact our membership coordinator Bunnie Gill at 520-818-1835 or board member Jan Strada at 520-906-3804.



Suggested Resources:



Creating Moments of Joy, by Jolene Brackey



Banner Alzheimer’s Clinic, 520-694-7021

