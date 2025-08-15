SBHFPC Offers Grants for Community Health and Wellness Projects

The SaddleBrooke Health Fair Planning Committee (SBHFPC) is accepting applications for funds to be used towards community projects that have an emphasis on health and wellness.



Periodically, the SBHFPC provides funding towards health and wellness-related projects that benefit the SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO communities. Examples of prior awards include a chair lift for the swimming pool at the MountainView clubhouse and lighting at the SaddleBrooke One pool hall.



Eligible projects must have the following criteria:



• Be available to benefit all SaddleBrooke residents,



• Have a health and wellness emphasis, and



• Provide basic project implementation details.



Applications will be accepted through Aug. 30. The Planning Committee will review all applications, and accepted applicants will be notified in early October 2025. Funds will be awarded at the annual SaddleBrooke Heath Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 18.



For a copy of the application and questions, please contact SBHFPC Chairperson Nachel Felske at nachel_felske@yahoo.com.

